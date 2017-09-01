Vincent Janssen turns down Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen turned down the chance to join newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day.





The Netherlands international had a tough first season at White Hart Lane last term where he managed just two goals in 27 league appearances for the north London club.



Janssen suffered a gruelling 4-0 defeat while playing for the Netherlands against France on Thursday, and shortly after, Brighton had applied for an extension to 1am to sort out a deal with the Dutchman.



However, the Seagulls could not convince the 23-year-old into an agreement, although he was offered the chance to lead the club's attack in their quest for top-flight survival.



Janssen will now head back to Spurs following the international break where he could potentially be behind new signing Fernando Llorente in the pecking order.



The Dutchman joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for around £17m in the summer of 2016, but he has since struggled to gain regular playing time - due to the presence of Harry Kane.

