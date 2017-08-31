Nampalys Mendy swaps Leicester City for Nice

Nampalys Mendy , who had been originally signed by the Foxes to replace N'golo Kante, has been allowed to leave Leicester City on a loan deal. Mendy has joined Nice on a season's long spell with a view to a permanent transfer in 2018.





The 25-year-old, who has returned to the club where he spent 3 successful years on the South of France coast, had a disappointing spell when he moved to Leicester City and only managed to play 4 Premier League games last year despite the hefty fee that The Foxes paid for his transfer. Mendy failed to impress during his short stint in England and had been linked with a move to Italy, but instead opted for a Nice return.



The 25-year-old is then expected to complete a permanent transfer back to the Ligue 1 side. Craig Shakespeare, the Leicester City coach, has informed the defensive midfielder that he is now considered surplus to requirements. Nice will be able to sign the midfielder for a fee of 10 million euros next summer.

