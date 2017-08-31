News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Mamadou Sakho seals Crystal Palace switch
France international Mamadou Sakho has completed his permanent move to Crystal Palace from Liverpool following a successful loan stint at Selhurst Park last term.
The 27-year-old was hugely influential on his temporary spell with the Eagles in the second half of last season, but the prospect of a permanent deal looked out of hand initially due to the Reds' £30m valuation.
However, the clubs had gone through a series of discussions in order to finalise a negotiated sum and the Eagles have paid an initial £24m in order to pursue the former Paris Saint-Germain star.
Frank de Boer's side will pay an additional £2m as performance-based bonuses for a player, who will get straight into the lineup in south London.
"I am really happy to be here because I have some friends here," Sakho told the Palace website. "I loved the challenge last year; it was difficult but beautiful and it's why this summer I thought that Palace was the best choice."
Sakho joined former club Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer of 2013 and went on to make 80 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside giants.
