Danny Drinkwater makes Chelsea move

Premier League holders Chelsea have secured the services of midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City for a reported fee of £35m.

The Blues managed to submit the deal sheet prior to the transfer deadline, and this allowed them an extension until 1am to finalise an agreement for the 27-year-old midfielder.



Drinkwater has inked a five-year contract with the west London giants, and he will be reunited with former Foxes' teammate N'Golo Kante, with whom he won the Premier League title during the 2015/16 season.



The former Manchester United graduate had been desperate to seal a move to the reigning champions, and the Foxes eventually lowered their £40m valuation in order to do business with the Blues.



"I'm delighted to be a Chelsea player and can't wait to get started," he told the Blues' official website. "It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies."



Drinkwater became the Blues' sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta.



He is likely to play backup to the likes of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko but could be assured of regular playing time in the Cup and Champions League games.

