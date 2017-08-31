Molla Wague completes Watford move

It's a busy transfer deadline day for Watford as they have completed the transfer of Udinese defender Molla Wague. The player has agreed to move to the Hornets on a season long loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer.





The Mali international centre-back is very highly rated at Udinese and only recently made a move from feeder club Granada to Udine. However, the 6 foot 3 defender has now moved on to Watford for a season in the Premier League instead.



The 26-year-old started his career with Caen before making the move abroad at 23 years of age to join Spanish side Granada. He is expected to play a regular role in Watford's first team over the coming months.



It is a major coup again for Marco Silva's side, who have a wealth of defensive talent. Sebastian Prodl, Younes Kaboul, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele and Daryl Janmaat are all to compete with the incoming Wague for a first-team spot.

