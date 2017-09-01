News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Gary Neville plays down Arsenal's transfer woes
Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists that Arsenal's problems lie with their performance at Liverpool last weekend rather than their transfer activity over the summer.
Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette were the Gunners' only signings during the recently concluded transfer window, whilst they failed with a last-ditch attempt to lure Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco.
As a result, the club are comfortably placed in terms of players with Alexis Sanchez denied a move to Manchester City due to the failure to bring in a replacement.
Speaking on Sky Sports News, Neville admits that the north London club had a fairly good transfer window, but the questions lie on the players' commitment following the 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.
"If you said after the FA Cup final that they'd keep Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, got Alexandre Lacazette, strengthened their defence and got £40million for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, then you'd have said they'd had a good window," he told Sky Sports News.
"Unfortunately, their performance against Liverpool has changed the perception of what Arsenal are about. That's a big problem. There was five or six players that day that I couldn't stand watching. It defied logic. The lack of personal pride and standards."
Arsenal have made another poor start to the new league season, and they are currently positioned 16th in the league standings. The constant changing of defenders could be a reason behind the inconsistency with Arsene Wenger unsure of the right combination in the opening weeks of the campaign.
