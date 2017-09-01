Inter Milan director reveals why Mustafi move fell through

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has revealed that his side pulled out of the chase for Shkodran Mustafi due to Arsenal's hefty valuation.

The Nerazzurri were hoping to sign the Germany international on an initial £4.6m loan with the obligation to buy next summer for around £23m.



However, the offer was knocked back by the north London giants, who were hoping to recoup the entire £35m fee paid to Valencia 12 months ago.



As a result, the San Siro outfit officially ended their interest in Mustafi, who will now have to fight for a position at the Emirates.



"The only negotiations we really entered into for a centre-back was Shkodran Mustafi, but when we saw his club's demands, we let it go," he is quoted as saying by The Mail.



Mustafi has started just one of the Gunners' three league games in the Premier League this term, and there is an indication that he has fallen out-of-favour under Arsene Wenger.



Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac and Rob Holding have all featured in the central defensive roles since the start of the campaign.

