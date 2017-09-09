Alberto Moreno content with Liverpool situation

Spain international Alberto Moreno has admitted that he is 'much happier' at Liverpool after forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp 's first-team plans.

The former Sevilla man was strongly linked with an Anfield exit over the summer after the Reds pursued the services of Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson.



However, the Spaniard has since accumulated valuable playing time for the Reds and has started two of the club's Premier League games this season.



Klopp obviously has the plan to rotate his full-backs over the course of the campaign, and Moreno is likely to compete with Robertson on the left side of the defence.



Last season's specialist James Milner has been training in the central midfield role, and Moreno admits that it has provided him the impetus to work harder.



"When we signed Andy Robertson it gave me more strength and made me focus even more," he told The Telegraph. "In the summer training sessions the manager started using Milner in central midfield, so that was also encouraging.



"I felt good and thought I can stay here and I can do a job here. I knew in pre-season I had a future here. Obviously I feel much happier now."



Moreno could feature from the off when Liverpool make the visit to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in Saturday's early kick-off.

