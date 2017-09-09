Isco agrees new Real Madrid contract

Spain international Isco will reportedly put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid, club president Florentino Perez has claimed.





The 25-year-old was linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, although Zinedine Zidane had no intention to part ways with the attacker.



Isco has firmly established himself as a first-team regular under the Frenchman, and Perez has confirmed that the Spaniard has already terms over an extension beyond next summer.



"Isco arrived here when he was very young and all he has done is improve. He is currently playing as we believed he would turn out. We will be announcing his contract renewal in the coming days, a renewal which is a done deal," Perez told Cadena SER.



Isco, who was a former target for both Arsenal and Manchester United, has netted 34 goals during his four-year stay with the European champions.



He had initially struggled to make an impression with the Bernabeu outfit, but his form for club and country over the past year has been simply sublime.



The attacker recently netted an impressive brace for Spain in the 3-0 triumph over Italy, which has virtually assured his nation of a place in next year's World Cup.

