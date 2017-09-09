Antonio Conte refutes Ross Barkley transfer claim

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed suggestions that Ross Barkley 's move from Everton fell through due to his phone being switched off.





The England international was tipped to join the Blues on transfer deadline day for £35m, but Barkley had a late change of mind to remain at Goodison.



In an exclusive with TalkSPORT, free-agent Joey Barton revealed that Barkley's switch to Stamford Bridge was hampered by Conte's decision to keep his phone switched off.



However, the manager has now rebuffed those claims by deeming the story as 'ridiculous', he said h/t ESPN: "First of all, I want to tell you that I don't like to speak about players of other teams because it is a lack of respect.



"But what I read about this issue was ridiculous. Ridiculous. I stop. It's ridiculous. With this adjective, I tell you my thoughts of this news."



The Blues are expected to return for Barkley during the winter transfer window, but they could face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Star. Barkley is currently recovering from a hamstring injury which will keep him out of action until mid-December at least.

