Vincent Kompany ruled out of Liverpool game

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will play no part in Saturday's early kick-off against Liverpool in the Premier League.





The Belgium international has had his fair share of injury concerns over the past year, and he managed just 11 league outings for City last season.



Kompany picked up a minor calf strain while representing Belgium at the World Cup qualifiers, and Pep Guardiola has effectively ruled him out of the crunch game versus the Reds.



"He has a little problem in his calf and I don't think he will be able to play tomorrow," he told reporters h/t ESPN.



In the absence of Kompany, John Stones is likely to be called upon to partner Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of the defence, and this does not present much confidence against an in-form Reds attack.



Guardiola's side scrapped through with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their previous outing, but they face a stiffer challenge against Liverpool, who are unbeaten against top-six opposition since last season.





