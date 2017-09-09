Diego Costa could return to Chelsea by Monday

Chelsea marksman Diego Costa has reportedly decided to call an end to his self-imposed exile in order to return to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has stayed put in native Brazil all summer after receiving a private text message from manager Antonio Conte citing that he is not in his first-team plans.



In an interview covered by ESPN, the Spain international admitted that he would never return to west London with his aim being to make a comeback with Atletico Madrid



However, the move did not materialise before last week's Spanish transfer deadline, and Costa is set to remain at Chelsea until January when Atleti are likely to return for the striker.



According to The Telegraph, Costa could seek to sort out his issues with the club's hierarchy with a return planned at the start of next week.



Belgium international Eden Hazard has also urged Costa to end his recent rift with Conte after the Spaniard was included in the Blues' 25-man Premier League squad.

