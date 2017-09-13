Mesut Ozil has already made his future decision

Germany international Mesut Ozil will reportedly leave Arsenal on a free at the end of the current campaign. The Gunners forward has stalled on contract negotiations since the start of February.





According to SportBild, the north London giants failed to convince Ozil into an extension earlier in the year amid the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future at the club.



The FA Cup holders had offered Ozil a £28,000 rise on his current £140,000-a-week wages, but the World Cup winner decided to snub the contract offer.



Arsene Wenger has since penned a fresh two-year contract with the Gunners, but Bild suggests that Ozil will follow Alexis Sanchez through the Emirates exit door next summer.



Ozil has struggled for form during the early stage of the Premier League campaign, and he has yet to notch a goal or assist for the Gunners.



His performances against the likes of Stoke City and Liverpool have already led to widespread criticism with pundits, in particular, pointing out his weaknesses.



Ozil is expected to play no part for Arsenal in the Europa League opener against Koln on Thursday night as Wenger wants him prepared for the league clash at Chelsea on Sunday.





