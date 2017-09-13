Arsene Wenger confirms Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil will miss Koln game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the likes of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey will be rested for the Europa League opener against Koln on Thursday night.

The Gunners pair will play no part in the midweek clash with Wenger offering them a break following their international exploits earlier in the month.



Speaking to reporters, Wenger said via ESPN: "On the injury front there are no big problems, there are a few players who have had a response to the fact they have played in two international games like Ozil and Ramsey who are rested completely. Overall the situation is not too bad."



Meanwhile, Francis Coquelin is definitely out with a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth, and he is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks.



Alexandre Lacazette could be another to miss the Gunners Europa League bow with Wenger focused on this weekend's London derby at Chelsea.



The Gunners have not won at Stamford Bridge in the past five attempts with their last victory coming in a league game in 2011 where Robin van Persie bagged a hat-trick in a 5-3 win.

