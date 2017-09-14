Arsenal boss speaks on Mesut Ozil's contract situation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that contract discussions with Mesut Ozil have slowed down following the close of the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has just nine months left on his existing deal with the Gunners, but Wenger remains hopeful of tying down the World Cup winner to a new contract.



German daily Bild has recently linked Ozil with a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, but the Frenchman is refusing to give up on his desire to prolong the midfielder's stay.



"Yes, of course [I am hopeful]," he told reporters. "The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition. But we will slowly get back into that."



Ozil has had an indifferent start to the 2017/18 campaign with several pundits and former players criticising his poor work-rate on the playing field.



The German footballer turned down a contract offer worth £8.1m-a-season in January of this year, and the Gunners will have to substantially increase their package in order to extend Ozil's contract.

