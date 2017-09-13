Cesc Fabregas to be dropped for Arsenal game

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will reportedly drop Cesc Fabregas to the bench for Sunday's London derby against Arsenal.





The Spain international has started the last three outings for the Blues including last night's 6-0 rout of Qarabag in the Champions League.



Fabregas has provided a goal and assist during the period, but according to The Telegraph, the Spaniard is likely to excluded from the starting lineup.



Conte is said to favour a powerful midfield presence against the Gunners, and he is keen to pair N'Golo Kante alongside Tiemoue Bakayoko.



Meanwhile, Belgian attacker Eden Hazard is also ready to feature following his cameo appearance in the midweek triumph over Qarabag.



Michy Batshuayi is also expected to give up his place to Alvaro Morata while David Luiz could return to his regular position in the back three.



Chelsea have won their last five meetings against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, and the players will be eager to avenge their recent Wembley defeats against their north London counterparts.



Arsenal beat the Blues 2-1 in the FA Cup final back in May while they triumphed over their rivals on penalties in the Community Shield - which ended 1-1 in normal time.

