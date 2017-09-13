Burnley to sign former Manchester United keeper?

Burnley are reportedly mulling the prospect of signing former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard on a free transfer.

The Clarets were dealt a huge blow last weekend after Tom Heaton dislocated his shoulder in the 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace.



As a result, the England shot-stopper could spend up to 16 weeks on the sidelines, and this has intensified the club's search for an experienced personnel.



According to The Sun, Lindegaard has emerged as the 'ideal stop-gap' with Sead Dyche wanting at least three fit goalkeepers in his ranks.



Nick Pope performed efficiently under pressure in the second half of the Palace game, and the 25-year-old has insisted that he is prepared to step up in Heaton's absence.



Apart from Pope, the Clarets also have Adam Legzdins, who joined the club from Birmingham City as a replacement for the retired Paul Robinson.



Lindegaard made 29 appearances for Manchester United between 2010 and 2015 before moving on with West Bromwich Albion in 2015. He has since spent his time with Preston North End from where he was released at the end of the 2016/17 season.

