Liverpool express interest in Lazio defender

Liverpool are reportedly in a three-way race to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij . The Netherlands international has just nine months left on his existing deal, and talks over an extension are said to have stalled.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are keeping tabs on Di Vrij, who was the subject of transfer interest from Inter Milan and Juventus over the summer.



The Reds were keen on pursuing the services of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk during the recent transfer window, but they backed off following accusations of an illegal approach.



The Dutchman has rebuffed the chance to extend his Lazio deal beyond the current campaign, and it is reported that it could be a straight fight between Liverpool, Inter Milan and Juventus for the free agent next summer.



De Vrij was previously linked with a move to Manchester United under ex-boss Louis van Gaal following his impressive showing for the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup where they finished third overall.

