Atletico Madrid chief provides update on Diego Costa move

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has dismissed suggestions that his side are close to sealing a winter deal for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa .

A recent report from Sky Sports News claimed that Atleti had found a breakthrough in negotiations with the Blues, and the deal could be finalised by the end of the week.



However, Cerezo has denied reports that the club are in contact with Chelsea, and they will wait until January before re-entering talks for the Spain international.



"If his family is moving [to Madrid] then I do not know. What I do understand is that Costa is a Chelsea player and until January, there is time to talk to his club and with anybody else. We will not do anything until January," he told Diario AS.



Costa has not played in a competitive football game since Spain's 2-1 triumph over Macedonia in June after which Antonio Conte privately texted him to reveal that he is not in the club's future plans.



The 28-year-old has since spent his time in his native Brazil, although it is suggested that he has recently moved his family to the Spanish capital to push through his Chelsea exit.

