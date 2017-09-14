De Boer linked with Dutch return

Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has been linked with a shock return to management already, with a move to former club Ajax a possibility. Palace fired De Boer this week after a poor run of results.

De Boer struggled to find victories and disappointed during his short stint in the Premier League, but with Ajax having faced a difficult start to the season, De Boer could now be set to return to Holland.







Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the new Crystal Palace manager and it is hoped the former England boss will reverse the Eagles' fortunes.







According to reports, the Dutch club will be in contact with De Boer shortly to make an approach.

