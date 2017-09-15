PSG star reiterates his love for Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has reiterated that he is a Manchester United fan during a recent interview in France.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with a Premier League move in the summer with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, having made enquiries for his services.



However, Les Parisiens were not keen on his sale and ultimately offloaded fellow right-back Serge Aurier to Spurs before the close of the transfer window.



In an interview with SFR Sport, Meunier was asked which team he prefers to play for on FIFA, and he replied: "Manchester. The real one, Man United. Because I’ve always been a fan."



Jose Mourinho has yet to find a quality backup to Antonio Valencia on the right side of the defence, although Ashley Young performed credibly against Basel in midweek.



Meunier has previously praised the Red Devils as the 'the real reference in the world of football' but he looks content to ply his trade for Paris Saint-Germain, where he has shared his duties with Dani Alves.

