Paul Merson predicts Arsenal's result versus Chelsea

Arsenal legend Paul Merson feels his former side should score first in order to get anything out of the game at Stamford Bridge this weekend. Chelsea have won their last three league matches on the trot while the Gunners have stumbled with two defeats and a victory in the same period.





The north London club have had a worrying record in west London over the years, and Merson has predicted a 3-0 defeat for the Gunners, although the result could be different if they show up.



While providing his predictions, on Sky Sports, Merson was hopeful that the Gunners score first at the Bridge but does not believe it will be the case.



"It’s all about the first goal. If Arsenal score first you will watch and think “wow, they look decent'," Merson told Sky Sports. "They will be confident and they have good players who look decent when they are winning."



"People are saying to me “what a good result against Bournemouth” but if you could have handpicked any team to play last week it was Bournemouth. If Arsenal score first it will be a very interesting match but I don’t think they will."



Arsenal have lost their last five matches at home of the English champions with their previous victory coming in a 5-3 triumph back in 2011.



Arsene Wenger's side have failed to win an away game against top-six opposition since the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in February 2015, and they could face a stiff challenge at Chelsea on Sunday.

