Petr Cech: 'We know we can beat Chelsea'

Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech is adamant that his side are capable of beating Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have made another slow start to the Premier League season with defeats versus Stoke City and Liverpool keeping them in the lower-half of the table.



Arsene Wenger's side have beaten Chelsea in the previous two meetings in the FA Cup final and Community Shield - both at the Wembley and Cech admits that his side are capable of repeating the performance once more.



"We have to draw a line under what happened and move forward," he told Sky Sports prior to Arsenal's 3-1 Europa League win over Koln. "We played Chelsea in the Community Shield and in the FA Cup final last season, so we know we can beat them."



"They know they lost two games against us that they were not happy to lose, so this is something we have to use to our advantage. If we want to be close to the top of the table after two defeats then we have to win the big games and this is the first opportunity for us to do so."



The Gunners have won three of their last four meetings with Chelsea, but their record at Stamford Bridge has been woeful with five defeats in their previous five outings.



Arsenal have not tasted success in west London since Robin van Persie's sublime hat-trick in the 5-3 triumph back in 2011, and a defeat could diminish their title hopes at such an early stage of the campaign.





