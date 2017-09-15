Pier Morgan delivers Jack Wilshere message after Koln win

Outspoken Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has claimed that Jack Wilshere should be a regular starter ahead of Aaron Ramsey in the Gunners lineup.





The England international was impressive in his short cameo in the 3-1 Europa League win over Koln on Thursday night, and Morgan has called for Wilshere to start more often.



He wrote via his official Twitter account: "Wilshere’s having a stormer. So good to have him back. I’d pick him over Ramsey every time. #afc @JackWilshere"



While a section of the fans would want Wilshere playing regularly at Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger seems to have a different opinion in the midfielder, who finds himself on the fringes of the first-team.



The 25-year-old spent the previous campaign on a loan with Bournemouth, and his leg injury in the backend of last season has not helped his chances of breaking into Wenger's side regularly.



As things stand, Ramsey is likely to retain his spot alongside Granit Xhaka at the heart of the midfield when the Gunners make the trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier Champions Chelsea on Sunday.



With Francis Coquelin still injured, Wilshere could make the cut to the substitutes bench, although Mohamed Elneny is still preferred ahead of him for a central midfield role.

