Arsenal eye Porto winger as Alexis Sanchez replacement

Arsenal are reportedly considering an approach for Porto winger Yacine Brahimi , who is seen as a potential replacement for contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .





The Chilean's contract at the Emirates expires at the end of the season and the Gunners could be tempted to accept a winter sale to cut their losses.



Gunners teammate Mesut Ozil is also in a similar situation having snubbed a contract extension earlier in March, and according to A Bola, the club are already weighing up their replacements.



The report goes on to suggest that Brahimi is the prime target on Arsene Wenger's shortlist owing to his pace and trickery as well as a keen eye for goal.



The Algeria international was close to sealing a move to Everton back in the summer of 2016, but the Toffees failed to match Porto's valuation prior to the transfer deadline.



Brahimi, 27, has made a fine start to the season with Porto this term, contributing four goals and three assists in 11 Primeira Liga appearances.

