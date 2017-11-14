La Liga side join pursuit of Marouane Fellaini

Spanish outfit Valencia have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini . The Belgium international has just eight months left on his existing deal, and talks over an extension are yet to progress.

According to The Sun, Los Che have joined the pursuit of the 29-year-old, and they are keen to finalise a pre-contract during the January transfer window.



Fellaini had been a squad player during Jose Mourinho's first season in charge, but he has become more influential this campaign, contributing four goals in just nine appearances.



The Portuguese tactician has talked up the importance of Fellaini on multiple occasions this term, but the club's hierarchy are yet to convince the midfielder into a fresh deal.



Apart from Fellaini, the likes of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Luke Shaw will enter the final six months of his contract in January, although the aforementioned duo could have their deals extended - courtesy of a 12-month option in their respective contracts.

