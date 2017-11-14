Paul Pogba unlikely to feature against Newcastle United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly not take the risk with Paul Pogba when his side host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

The France international has missed the last 12 outings for United across all competitions after pulling his left hamstring during the 3-0 Champions League triumph over Basel in mid-September.



A recent report from The Sun revealed that Pogba could play a part against the Magpies having returned to full training with the club's reserve players.



However, The Telegraph has stated otherwise and feel that Saturday game may come too soon for Pogba, who has yet to play a competitive game at any level - since his recovery from a muscular problem.



In the absence of Pogba, Manchester United have dropped eight points behind league leaders Manchester City, who are yet to endure a defeat this term.



The season's first Manchester derby is scheduled for early December, and Mourinho may want the Frenchman to continue building up his fitness to make a start versus Pep Guardiola's side.

