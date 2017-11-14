Chelsea receive Eden Hazard injury update ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has revealed that Eden Hazard is fine despite sustaining a knock during his country's 3-3 draw versus Mexico last week.





The Chelsea attacker missed training with the Red Devils over the weekend, but Martinez has quelled concerns of a serious injury. In a report covered by ESPN, Martinez said: "Hazard did not train on Sunday but there is nothing serious."



Hazard missed the initial stages of the campaign with an ankle injury, but he has since integrated into the Blues lineup, putting in strong performances on the left side of the attack.



Chelsea have endured their fair share of injuries with the likes of N'Golo Kante and Alvaro Morata also spending time on the sidelines, and Martinez's comments would provide a sigh of relief for the club as they head into a congested festive schedule.



The Blues are currently nine points behind table-toppers Manchester City, and they face potentially must-win games between now and January in order to keep up with the Citizens in the title race.

