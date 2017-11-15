Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow to Nathaniel Clyne

Liverpool could be without the services of Nathaniel Clyne for up to three months after he underwent a minor operation on a back problem.

The England international suffered the injury during the Reds' pre-season friendly versus Tranmere Rovers in July where he featured for just 45 minutes.



Clyne was initially expected to return prior to the New Year, but according to BBC Sport, he could be sidelined for a maximum of 12 weeks after his latest setback.



In Clyne's absence, the likes of Trent Alexandre-Arnold and Joe Gomez have featured on the right side of the defence with the latter earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate's side earlier this month.



Both Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are currently ahead of Clyne in the national team selection, and Clyne faces a race against time to make the Three Lions' World Cup squad.



England are scheduled to face the Netherlands and Italy in March 2018, and Clyne will hope to return to first-team action as soon as possible to earn a recall.

