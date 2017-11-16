Arsene Wenger hints at January exits for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that the club could contemplate the winter exits of duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil , should they find no breakthrough in contract negotiations before the New Year.





The pair are out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and they will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January over a Bosman move next summer.



In an interview with BeIN Sports, Wenger revealed that 'no decision has been made' on the future of the key pairing, but hinted that the attackers could be sold if the situation is not resolved before the end of December.



"No decision has been made on that front," he told beIN Sports. "Do we let anyone go in January? We'll have to think about that to see where we stand with them at the end of December."



Manchester City were hot on the trail of Sanchez during the summer transfer window, and they have been tipped to pursue a cut-price deal for the Chilean in January.



Meanwhile, Ozil has been linked with a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, although the Red Devils are said to prefer a free transfer at the end of the season.

