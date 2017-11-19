Jose Mourinho plotting winter reunion with Chelsea forward

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could make an attempt to sign Willian, should Chelsea pursue a new attacker during the winter transfer window.

The Brazil international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this term, starting just six of the Blues' 12 Premier League games.



According to The Express, the attacker could consider a potential exit in the New Year with the English champions said to be eyeing a move for compatriot Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.



Ideally, the Blues would prefer offloading Willian to the Chinese Super League, but Mourinho is prepared to test their resolve with a tempting offer in January.



Willian recently captained Brazil during their 3-1 triumph over Japan in an international friendly, and he will no doubt want to remain in Europe for the campaign at the least.



The 29-year-old was named as the Blues Player of the Year for the 2015/16 season, but he has since failed to command a regular starting spot under Antonio Conte.



Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas are presently the preferred picks to feature behind Alvaro Morata, while Pedro has also got the nod over Willian on most occasions.

