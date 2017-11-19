ESPN Pundit urges Manchester United to avoid signing Chelsea defender

Liverpool legend-turned-pundit Steve Nicol feels Manchester United would be making a mistake by signing Chelsea defender David Luiz during the winter transfer window.





The Brazil international has recently fallen out of favour under Blues boss Antonio Conte, and this has led to suggestions that Jose Mourinho could eye a reunion with the centre-back in the New Year.



Speaking to ESPN FC TV, Nicol does not feel Luiz would be the perfect fit for United as Luiz is more used to playing out from the back with the occasional defensive error.



He said: "It makes no sense. Why would Manchester United bring in a guy who made his name with Chelsea as a centre-back, but he has a mistake in him? United set up to keep clean sheets and not playing out from the back. For Luiz, that's what he's good at."



Luiz was left out of the matchday squad during United's 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break, but he has since been benched for the 4-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.



Andreas Christensen has flourished in the three-man backline in the past few games and Luiz could potentially push for a winter exit in order to avoid missing out on next summer's World Cup.

