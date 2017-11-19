Arsene Wenger speaks on Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil contract situations

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is hopeful that star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will remain at the Emirates following their standout showing versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Gunners sealed their first victory over Spurs since March 2014 after goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez clinched a 2-0 win.



While the entire team played the perfect game, the focus was once again on contract rebels Sanchez and Ozil, who combined splendidly with Alexandre Lacazette up front.



Following the match, Wenger insisted that he never questioned the commitment of the pairing, and he is still convinced that they will commit their futures beyond next summer.



Wenger told BT Sport: "I know them well and I know that when these guys go on the football pitch they want to win the game. They’ve shown their commitment again; I’ve never questioned their commitment. Is it just the quality of the contract? No. It’s part of it. The whole thing has to be right.



"They have to be happy. They want to stay but as well other top clubs out there offer good contracts as well. But I am convinced they love the club, they love the team."



Despite Wenger's comments, the Gunners still face an uncertain situation over Sanchez and Ozil, whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the season.



Manchester City are understood to be planning a fresh approach for Sanchez during the winter transfer window, while Manchester United are eyeing a move for Ozil, although they are said to prefer a free transfer next summer.

