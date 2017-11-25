Arsene Wenger reveals truth behind Mesut Ozil's Barcelona link

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has dismissed rumours that Mesut Ozil has finalised an agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Germany international is out of contract in seven months' time, and he has since been widely tipped to pursue a Bosman move to an elite European club.



Ozil is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side in the New Year, but Wenger has rebuffed claims that the 29-year-old has a deal in place with Barcelona.



In a press conference prior to the Burnley clash, Wenger was asked whether Ozil has already secured an agreement, to which he replied, via Sky Sports: "No. What kind of control can I have over that [speculation]? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody. That doesn't disturb people, that happens all through their career."



Ozil, who was the Gunners' record signing until last summer, has contributed one goal and three assists in 10 Premier League outings this term. The World Cup winner produced a man of the match performance during the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and the club's faithful will hope that he continues his good form at Burnley on Sunday.

