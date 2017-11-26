Sergio Ramos makes personal plea to Arsenal star to reject Barcelona transfer

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has reportedly made contact with former teammate Mesut Ozil in order to convince him to snub a Barcelona move.

The Germany international played three years for Barcelona's fierce rivals before heading to Arsenal in the summer of 2013.



Ozil has since been a valuable performer for the north London giants, but his future has come into question with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the campaign.



A recent report from Don Balon claimed that Barcelona could seal a pre-contract agreement with Ozil during the upcoming transfer window, but the same publication has now suggested that Ramos is doing his part to block the speculated move.



The three-time Champions League winner shared a fond relationship with Ozil during their time together at the Bernabeu and he feels it would betrayal to his former employers, should he pursue a move to Catalonia.



Ozil has made a decent start during the current Premier League campaign, contributing one goal and three assists in the space of 10 top-flight appearances.

