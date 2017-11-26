Chelsea identify Premier League ace as Thibaut Courtois replacement

Chelsea have reportedly earmarked Jack Butland as a potential contender to replace Thibaut Courtois , should the Belgian leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.





The 25-year-old has just over 18 months left on his present deal, and his situation has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.



Courtois has shown no signs of extending his Blues contract to date, and according to The Mail, the English champions have begun to make contingency plans in expectation of the worst.



Butland has had his fair share of injury concerns sustained on international duty, but he is still highly regarded among the top clubs including Manchester United who have previously been linked.



Should the Blues step up their interest, the Potters are likely to demand a fee in excess of the £30m Everton paid to recruit Jordan Pickford from Sunderland in the summer.



Butland was previously monitored by the west London giants back in the summer of 2013, but the shot-stopper decided to join the Potters instead in the pursuit of regular gametime.

