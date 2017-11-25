'We deserved to win', Antonio Conte reacts to Liverpool draw

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte feels his side should have come victorious during Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool at Anfield. The game was more of a cagey affair as both sides opted to keep their key players on the bench.

Former Blues forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds after the hour-mark but Willian levelled things up in the 85th-minute after his freak shot went past Simon Mignolet.



Following the game, Conte admitted that he is disappointed by the result as his side should have won the match with the numerous chances created in the second-half.



"Yes, I must be honest and be disappointed, but today we put in a good performance in the first half, we were always solid with the ball and in the second created a lot of chances," he told BBC Sport.



"I don't know [whether it was a cross or a shot on Willian's goal], I have not spoken to him. We were unlucky with their goal, but a draw was a good result, and maybe we deserved to win at the end."



Chelsea remain in third place in the Premier League standings, but a victory for Manchester City at Huddersfield Town tomorrow could see them fall 11 points behind the league leaders after just 13 matches into the season.



The reigning champions will face seven of the bottom-half clubs between now and the end of the year, and they have the opportunity of building a long winning streak to catch up on the table-toppers.





