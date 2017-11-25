Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading for winter Manchester United exit?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 's future has reportedly come into question after Jose Mourinho said that the Armenian has been 'disappearing' during recent Manchester United games.

According to BBC Sport, the attacker's precarious position has caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund, who sold the 28-year-old to United back in the summer of 2016.



It is added that the Dortmund giants could weigh up a potential January bid for Mkhitaryan, should he be deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho, who has questioned the player's drastic in form.



Peter Bosz's side are no strangers to signing their former players after having so with the likes of Mario Gotze, Nuri Sahin and Shinji Kagawa - the latter who spent two years at Old Trafford before his comeback in 2014.



Despite the speculation, Mkhitaryan made his return to United matchday squad this weekend and he played a cameo role off the bench in the 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

