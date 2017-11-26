Arsenal plot fresh attempt to sign French attacker

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to lodge a fresh attempt to sign AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar , who is also a transfer target for Liverpool and Barcelona.





The Gunners lodged a British-record £90m bid for Lemar prior to the summer transfer deadline, but they were not able to lure the Frenchman from the Principality outfit.



According to The Mail, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger could go again for the France international in January, although the club are unlikely to make a similar transfer offer.



Lemar had expressed his intention to stay put with the French champions last summer, but The Mail suggests that the winger has had a change of thought ahead of the New Year.



Both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are approaching the final six months of their respective contracts, and Lemar's potential arrival could see the club cut their losses on at least one of the above-mentioned duo.



Arsenal have the opportunity of moving into the top-four of the Premier League with a victory over Sean Dyche's Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday. The hosts are equal on points with the Gunners after 12 games into the campaign, and Wenger's men can expect a close game in east Lancashire.

