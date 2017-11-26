Real Madrid ace in contact with Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is reportedly in contact with Jose Mourinho as he eyes a potential move to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The France international, who has made 14 appearances this term, is reported to be assessing his future owing to the feeling of being 'unappreciated' at the Bernabeu.



As a result, Manchester United have been associated with his services with Mourinho still searching for a long-term partner for Eric Bailly, who has been United's leading centre-back.



According to Don Balon, the former Lens graduate has been in talks with Mourinho over an Old Trafford switch, and he could accept the Red Devils' proposal in the future.



The report also suggests that the Special One has assured the 24-year-old of extensive playing time upon their potential reunion at the Theatre of Dreams.



Varane was recruited under the tutelage of Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2011, and he has since racked 203 appearances - notching 10 goals and half the number of assists.

