Manchester United defender offered Premier League lifeline

Manchester United Luke Shaw could have the opportunity to revive his Premier League career in January with Newcastle United interested in his services.





The England international has struggled for regular gametime under Jose Mourinho with just two substitute appearances in the League Cup this term.



According to The Mirror, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is prepared to move for Shaw on a short-term loan in January with the left-back eyeing a long run of games in order to make next summer's World Cup squad.



United boss Jose Mourinho has previously urged the 22-year-old to work harder in training to push for first-team football, but his chances look bleak considering Ashley Young has excelled as a makeshift left-back.



Shaw also faces competition from the likes of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian - both of whom have featured primarily in the Cup competitions in recent months.



The former Southampton graduate has also been linked with a potential reunion with Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, although a deal could depend on Danny Rose moving the other way.

