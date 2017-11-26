Danny Rose edging closer to Manchester United move?

Tottenham Hotspur could be planning for life without Danny Rose as they look into the possibility of signing Bologna left-back Adam Masina , The Mirror claims.

The England international risked the wrath of Spurs' supporters earlier in the summer after he questioned the club's transfer policy as well as their strict wage structure.



He has since featured for the Spurs first-team, but recent exclusions in the matchday squads versus Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion have generated doubts over his future.



Mauricio Pochettino cited that he picked his 'best team' prior to the 1-1 draw versus Baggies on Saturday, and according to The Mirror, Spurs are looking at a potential replacement for Rose with Masina leading their shortlist.



Masina, who has been with Bologna since 2013, has just 18 months left on his present deal, and his situation has also attracted interest from Spanish giants Sevilla.



Rose is regarded as a potential replacement for Luke Shaw at Manchester United with the Englishman on the periphery of Jose Mourinho's side over the past 18 months.

