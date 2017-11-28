Arsenal boss vows to 'fight 100 percent' to keep Jack Wilshere

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has vowed to 'fight 100 percent' to keep Jack Wilshere at the Emirates. The England international has just seven months left on his Gunners deal.

Earlier last week, the playmaker hinted that he could pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere next summer having been restricted to just 48 minutes of Premier League action this term.



Wilshere has had his fair share of injury concerns over the years, but Wenger is still backing the Englishman to land a new deal so long as he remains unscathed through the season.



In the lead up to the Huddersfield game, Wenger said via The Mirror: "For him, it's just about being fit and considered like any other player in the squad.



"If I think it right and in his best interests for him to stay here, then I fight 100 percent for him to stay because he's a top-quality guy and is back fit now. When you have a top-quality player you want them to stay."



Despite this, Wilshere has recently been linked with a move to Spanish side Real Betis, who are confident of pursuing a Bosman move for his services next summer.



The 25-year-old has started games exclusively in the Europa League and League Cup this campaign, but there is a possibility that he could make his first league start of the season versus Huddersfield Town.



Mesut Ozil is currently sidelined with an unknown illness, and Wenger has the choice between Danny Welbeck, Alex Iwobi and Wilshere himself to feature alongside Alexis Sanchez on Wednesday night.

