Arsene Wenger provides update on the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed the possibility of selling star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil during the January transfer window.





The pair have recently been linked with potential exits with the Gunners looking to cut their losses rather than lose them for nothing at the end of the campaign.



However, in the lead-up to the Huddersfield game, Wenger ruled out the club's chances of offloading the contract rebels midway through the 2017/18 season.



He told reporters, via The Mirror: "I rule it out. I don’t think every day about it. As long as they are here, they have to give their all for the club."



While Wenger confirmed that the duo will stay put for the campaign, he admitted that it would take an extraordinary set of circumstances for the attackers to leave in the New Year.



He added: "In my head, they are here until the end of the season. That was the decision at the start of the season. Unless something incredible happens, I don’t think that will change."



Sanchez netted the winning penalty during the close 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, and he is more or less expected to start when the Gunners host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.



This may not be the case with Mesut Ozil, however, who is yet to recover from the mystery illness which kept him out of Sunday's Premier League triumph in east Lancashire.

