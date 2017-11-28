Chelsea offered chance to sign Bundesliga striker

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly been alerted by the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international has had his disciplinary issues with the Bundesliga outfit of late, and the German side appear to have decided on parting ways with his services.



According to The Mirror, the Blues have been offered the chance to sign Aubameyang with Antonio Conte seemingly keen on recruiting a new marksman to his ranks.



Alvaro Morata has been the first-choice marksman at Stamford Bridge this term, but Conte is said to be unsure whether the Spaniard can play three games in a week owing to his previous fitness concerns.



Michy Batshuayi, who is currently in the treatment room, has been playing back-up to the Spaniard, but he has not quite impressed starting from the off in the top-flight.



The reiging champions secured a 1-1 draw versus Liverpool last weekend, and they are currently positioned 11 points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City.

