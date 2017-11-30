News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Arsenal, Herrera and Lukaku start
Manchester United face their first big test of December when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. The Red Devils sealed an entertaining 4-2 triumph over Watford in midweek, but Jose Mourinho will expect a better defensive performance against an in-form Arsenal side - especially at home, where they possess a 100 percent league record.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has been ever-present in United's first XI this term, and he will relish the prospect of keeping out the Gunners attack on Saturday.
Mourinho could deploy the three at the back formation versus Arsenal, and we are fancying the trio of Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo to start with no updates on Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.
Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have excelled playing together, and Mourinho is likely to persist with the experienced pair in the right and left wing-back positions.
Both Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini are uncertain to feature against Arsenal with minor knocks, and this could potentially see the return of Ander Herrera to partner Paul Pogba in central midfield.
Anthony Martial looked menacing in the frontline versus Watford, and the Frenchman is a likely contender to start alongside Marcus Rashford in the support attacking role.
Jesse Lingard scored an excellent individual goal versus Watford, but Rashford is a better player going forward from the wide positions. Romelu Lukaku could be fancied to keep his place upfront.
