Jose Mourinho provides injury update on Nemanja Matic

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he cannot assure that Nemanja Matic will feature during Saturday's late Premier League kickoff at the Emirates Stadium.

The Serbia international suffered a muscle injury during the second half of the 4-2 win over Watford, and The Star has since suggested that the 29-year-old may not be deemed fit enough to feature versus the Gunners.



In the lead-up to the Gunners game, Mourinho stressed that he 'cannot guarantee' whether the midfielder will make the trip to north London for the weekend encounter.



"Matic is a doubt. I hope he can but I cannot guarantee he is selected to go, let's see the feeling before the match, let's see the warm up. I hope he can, I want to, he wants to, but I cannot guarantee," he told reporters via ESPN.



The experienced midfielder joined Manchester United from Chelsea earlier in the summer, and he has since participated in all 14 top-flight games for the Red Devils.



Mourinho's men conceded two goals versus Watford after Matic left the playing field, and it could be a cause of concern this weekend against an Arsenal side, who are on a 12-match winning league streak at home.

