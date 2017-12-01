Manchester City, Arsenal to revive interest in Premier League defender?

Premier League duo Manchester City and Arsenal are reported to be planning a fresh attempt to pursue West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans in the New Year.





The Northern Irishman had attracted interest from both the Gunners and the Citizens prior to deadline day with the former deemed to have failed with a £25m offer for his services.



According to The Telegraph, the Gunners could revive their pursuit in the New Year as they look to find a suitable replacement for Per Mertesacker, who will hang up his boots at the end of the season.



Meanwhile, City are also in the hunt for a new centre-back owing to concerns over skipper Vincent Kompany, who has had regular calf issues in the past.



The former Manchester United graduate is currently contracted to the Baggies until the summer of 2019, and new boss Alan Pardew has recently stressed the defender's importance in the lead-up to the Crystal Palace game.

