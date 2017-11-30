Premier League trio vying for Atletico Madrid striker

Premier League trio Everton, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could vie for services of Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro in the New Year.

The France international has managed just three starts in the Spanish La Liga this term, despite netting a credible tally of 12 goals in 31 appearances during the 2016/17 season.



According to Don Balon, Gameiro could be granted permission to leave Diego Simeone's side in January amid the imminent arrival of former marksman Diego Costa.



Both Everton and Newcastle United are looking to add more firepower upfront ahead of the backend of the campaign while Spurs are yet to find a solid back-up to Harry Kane.



The likes of Heung-min Son and Fernando Llorente have lead the line previously, but neither has been able to exhibit the presence which Kane offers on the playing field.



The former Sevilla man has lost his place with Les Bleus as a result of his reduced gametime, and a move elsewhere could enhance his chances of a comeback prior to next summer's World Cup.

