Arsenal suffer key injury blow ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is 'definitely out' for Saturday's late Premier League kickoff versus Manchester United.





The France international netted the opening goal during the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, but he was substituted at the break.



His replacement Olivier Giroud excelled on the pitch with a second-half brace and the Frenchman could get a prolonged run in the starting XI with his compatriot likely to miss key games during the festive period.



In a report covered by BBC Sport, Wenger confirmed that Lacazette will be sidelined 'for a while' and this will certainly see him miss the weekend clash against Manchester United.



He said after the Terriers win: "He's definitely out for [Manchester United] this weekend. It looked like a groin injury. He could be out for a while."



Lacazette has impressed at the Emirates Stadium this term with five goals in just seven top-flight appearances, and his absence is likely to hamper Wenger's plans for the United clash.



Wenger has the option between Giroud and Danny Welbeck to lead the line on Saturday evening, but the latter has an excellent record against his former club with three goals in four matches.

